Ofri, the sister of Yarden Bibas, commented in a Facebook post to the Hamas announcement on the inclusion of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir in the release of bodies of hostages on Thursday.

"I ask that you do not eulogize my family just yet. For 16 months we have been hoping, and we will not give up hope now. And to all those seeking revenge in our name - there are still 73 hostages that need to be brought back. That is the most important thing, above all," she wrote.