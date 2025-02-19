The Prime Minister's Office announced the appointment of Drorit Steinmetz as Acting Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, replacing Yossi Shelley.

Steinmetz has held senior positions in the Prime Minister's Office, including as Director of the Senior Budget and Projects Division and Deputy Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu congratulated Steinmetz on her appointment and said, "Steinmetz is a top-tier professional, combining deep knowledge and broad managerial experience. She will help the Prime Minister's Office meet the key challenges ahead."