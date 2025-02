Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Meir Porush, today addressed the closing of the UNRWA compound in Kafr Aqab, according to the Prime Minister's directive.

'I congratulate the security forces on the closure of the UNRWA compound in Kafr Aqab, according to the Prime Minister's directive yesterday. Action must be taken as soon as possible to close and evacuate all UNRWA buildings in Jerusalem. An organization that supports terror has no place in our city,' he said.