Jerusalem City Councilman Atty. Eldad Rabinowicz (Noam) sent a letter to Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi demanding that the French Consulate to "East" Jerusalem be closed.

In his letter, Rabinowicz claimed that the consulate does not respect Israeli law or its sovereignty in the capital, and even accused it of supporting terror, encouraging incitement, and promoting BDS groups.