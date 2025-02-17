Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity, along with the brothers of hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David, participated on Sunday in a ceremony in Miami marking 500 days since the October 7 massacre. The event also included Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of US President Donald Trump.

"I promise that we will not leave anyone behind," Witkoff said. "There are people here like Noa Argamani who were fortunate enough to be rescued, there are people here who were part of the first hostage release, there are people here who simply want to bring their children home so they can give them a proper burial, and there are people here whose children are supposed to be released in the second phase—and we hope we will succeed in it as we did in the first phase."