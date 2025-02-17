A proposal by Ministers Miki Zohar and Haim Katz to amend the Likud constitution and return the control of World Likud to the members of the Central Committee did not achieve the required two-thirds majority on Sunday, achieving only 64%, thus the composition of World Likud will not be changed.

Minister Zohar said, "Most of the Central Committee members wanted the constitutional change. 1,470 members voted in favor compared to 824 who voted against. A huge thank you to 64.2% of the voters; we were close to the incredible achievement. We can be proud of the amazing result. We are starting a journey that will end with a significant change in Likud representation in national institutions. God willing, we will continue to work together and succeed together."