Chairman of Otzma Yehudit, MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, commented on the recordings of Hamas terrorists in Gaza, published by journalist Almog Boker.

"The dramatic recordings prove what I have been shouting out all along – Hamas was crumbling and instead of crushing it completely, contrary to my position, the government gave it oxygen in the form of humanitarian aid, fuel and electricity, and allowed it to rebuild itself."