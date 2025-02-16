Over the past few hours, IDF troops operated to distance several suspects who approached them and posed a threat in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Earlier today (Sunday), the IAF fired to distance suspicious vehicles that were advancing northward from central Gaza. The vehicles were traveling along a route unauthorized for passage under the ceasefire agreement and proceeded without inspection, thus violating the terms of the agreement.

The IDF once again calls on the residents of the Gaza Strip to follow IDF instructions and refrain from approaching troops deployed in the area.