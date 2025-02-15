Earlier today (Saturday), the IAF fired to distance suspicious vehicles that were advancing northward from the central Gaza Strip along a non-approved inspection route, contrary to the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

The suspicious vehicles returned south.

The IDF is prepared for various scenarios and will continue to take any necessary action to prevent immediate threats to Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The IDF once again calls on the residents of Gaza to follow its instructions and use the approved inspection route.