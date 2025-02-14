Ahead of his scheduled release on Saturday, the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization on Friday evening published a video of Sasha Trufanov in which he is seen walking on the beach in Gaza, fishing, and writing a thank you letter to the military wing of Islamic Jihad.

At the request of the family, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News will not publish the video.

