The Prime Minister's Office on Friday evening published a statement denying reports that the Prime Minister had been hospitalized.

"More fake news. Contrary to the wave of false rumors - Prime Minister Netanyahu is feeling great, did not visit any hospital, and is currently enjoying a Shabbat meal with his family."

