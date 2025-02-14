Israel continues with humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip: Over 200,000 tents have been brought into the Strip as part of international aid efforts for the local population. Concurrently, Israel allows the entry of all fuel and gas coming from Egypt, a move that aids the energy infrastructure in Gaza.

Additionally, the entry of tractors and heavy equipment has been approved in order to clear rubble, with the goal of improving living conditions and assisting in the rehabilitation of areas damaged during the fighting.