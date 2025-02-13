A short while ago, the IAF conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah military sites containing weapons and launchers, that pose a direct threat to the Israeli home front.

"Terrorist activity in these sites is a clear violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, remains committed to the understandings, and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuild of force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization."