Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently holding a security assessment at IDF Southern Command.

Participating in the discussion are Defense Minister Israel Katz, Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, IDF Chief-of-Staff-DesignateEyal Zamir, ISA Director Ronen Bar, Head of Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, and senior IDF officers and ISA officials.