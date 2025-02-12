'I feel like I have been reborn,' 33-year-old Sriaoun Watchara, one of five Thai hostages recently released from Hamas captivity, told Reuters this morning from his hometown in Thailand's northeast Udon Thani province.



Sriaoun said he survived in Hamas captivity on 'cheese, tomatoes and crushed cucumbers; sometimes there was rice. There were days when there was not enough food, and days when there was barely anything. The water was also unpredictable.' He managed to communicate using hand signs and counted the days on a sheet of paper he received from his captors.