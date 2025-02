The IDF's Home Front Command will test air raid sirens in the Tel Aviv area at 11:05 a.m. Wednesday.

The affected areas are "Tel Aviv, across the Yarkon," and "Tel Aviv south." At 11:10, the IDF will test "Tel Aviv south and Jaffa."

If a true siren is needed, there will be an additional siren immediately after the test siren, as well as an alert on the app.