White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz announced that President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steven Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine. Since President Trump’s swearing-in, he has successfully secured the release of Americans detained around the world, and President Trump will continue until all Americans being held are returned to the United States. By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump’s leadership."