The family of Shlomo Mansour released a statement after the IDF notified them that he was abducted and murdered on October 7th.

"Shlomo, a survivor of the Farhud Holocaust in Iraq, was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Kisufim. He was the pillar of strength for our entire family. A man of high morals and values, a lover of humanity, who always helped others wholeheartedly.

"A man with a heart of gold, golden hands, and a smile worth gold.

"We call upon decision-makers to make a brave and ethical decision to bring all hostages home immediately - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial in their homeland.

"We deeply thank the soldiers who fight day and night, risking their lives. Our family wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded, and our hearts are with the bereaved families.

"The family wishes to thank the Hostages Families Forum for their embrace and support throughout this journey, and appeals to the people of Israel: Continue to support and cry out the cry of the hostages until they are all returned home."