Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara expressed deep condolences to the family of Shlomo Mansour, who was abducted to Gaza and murdered during the October 7th Massacre.

"Shlomo OBM was one of the builders of Israel and one of the founders of Kibbutz Kissufim. As a child, he survived the Farhud riots in Iraq, but was brutally murdered during Hamas's terror attack," Netanyahu stated.

The Prime Minister promised that Israel would continue to work with determination until all hostages returned - the living and the deceased as one. "We will not rest until we bring Shlomo to a Jewish grave," he stressed.