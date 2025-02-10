Israeli Security Agency (ISA) Director, Ronen Bar, claims that ‘it is necessary to establish a state commission of inquiry into the events of the October 7th massacre,’ since it seems that there are conspiracies about what actually happened, as reported this morning on Kan Reshet Bet.



According to the report, Bar made these remarks ahead of the Cabinet meeting in which he participated yesterday. He added that the fact that a state commission of inquiry has not been established as of yet serves as fertile ground for false claims about the massacre.