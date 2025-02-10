Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned US President Donald Trump’s remarks, when he said he was committed to buy the Gaza Strip and take ownership of it.
"The Palestinians will thwart all plans for displacement," he added.
Senior Hamas official against Trump's remarks: ‘Palestinians will thwart all displacement plans’
Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas' political bureau, condemned US President Donald Trump’s remarks, when he said he was committed to buy the Gaza Strip and take ownership of it.