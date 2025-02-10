Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Khamenei, told Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV that "US President Donald Trump wants to impose his terms on Iran – and we will not accept that."
Khamenei stressed that his country, "does not recognize the sanctions imposed by the US.
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon: ‘Trump wants to impose his terms on Iran, we will not accept it’
Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Khamenei, told Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV that "US President Donald Trump wants to impose his terms on Iran – and we will not accept that."