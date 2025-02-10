Mike Waltz, US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, commented on the difficult conditions in which Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami and Or Levy, were released from captivity over the weekend.
"It has to end. Soon," Waltz wrote on X.
Trump's National Security Advisor on the hostages situation: ‘It must end’
