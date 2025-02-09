A short while ago, IAF aircraft conducted a precise intelligence-based strike on an underground tunnel crossing from Syrian territory into Lebanese territory that was used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the Beqaa area and has been struck in the past. The IDF is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel.

Additionally, the IAF struck several Hezbollah sites containing munitions and rocket launchers that posed an imminent threat in Lebanese territory.

The IDF stated that targets struck were a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.