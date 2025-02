The United States on Friday announced the approval of a more than $7.4 billion sale of bombs, missiles and related equipment to Israel.

The State Department said it signed off on the sale of $6.75 billion in bombs, guidance kits and fuzes, in addition to $660 million in Hellfire missiles.

