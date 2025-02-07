The Ministry of Health updated that the three hostages who will be freed on Saturday - Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami - will be taken, after an initial medical assessment, to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. At the same time, Barzilai and Soroka hospitals will prepare to provide medical attention for immediate medical response, if required.

"The medical teams and professional staff in the hospitals are prepared to receive them and do everything required to provide medical, psychological, and any other necessary care," said the Ministry of Health.

