Over the past week, Israeli security forces continued counterterrorism activities across Judea and Samaria.

During these operations, the forces apprehended more than 60 wanted suspects and confiscated dozens of weapons, including M-16 rifles, handguns, and Carlo firearms, as well as additional explosives and materials used for manufacturing explosive devices.

Additionally, the security forces took measures to prevent disturbances and celebrations following the release of convicted terrorists, including by issuing warnings, conducting interrogations, confiscating materials used to incite terror, and removing a Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) statue in Bethlehem.

Israeli security forces will continue to take all necessary measures to combat terrorism in all its forms and to ensure the security of Israeli citizens.