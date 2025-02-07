Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President Donald Trump after he signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"Thank you, President Trump, for your bold ICC Executive Order. It will defend America and Israel from the anti-American and antisemitic corrupt court that has no jurisdiction or basis to engage in lawfare against us. The ICC waged a ruthless campaign against Israel as a trial run for action against America. President Trump's Executive Order protects the sovereignty of both countries and its brave soldiers. Thank you, President Trump," said Netanyahu.