White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the President's plan for Gaza does not entangle the US in foreign conflicts. "The President has not committed to putting boots on the ground in Gaza. He has also said that the US is not going to pay for the rebuilding of Gaza. His administration is going to work with our partners in the region to reconstruct this region."

She stressed: "This is an out-of-the-box idea that's who President Trump is, that's why the American people elected him and his goal is lasting peace in the Middle East for all people in the region. We've had the same people pushing the same solution to this problem for decades and it's been made very clear to the President that the US needs to be involved in this rebuilding effort to ensure stability for all people. That does not mean boots on the ground in Gaza. That does not mean that American taxpayers will be funding this effort. It means Donald Trump is going to strike a deal with our partners."