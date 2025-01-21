\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Tuesday with his British counterpart Keir Starmer. During the conversation, the UK Prime Minister thanked Netanyahu for bringing home British citizen Emily Damari who was abducted during the Hamas massacre, and congratulated him on the efforts to bring home the rest of the hostages.\n\nDuring the conversation, Netanyahu brought up the issue of the licenses to export weapons to Israel which the UK suspended. In response, Starmer said he would look into the matter.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n