\nIsraeli security forces have launched an operation in Jenin with drone strikes on several targets. A large force of IDF soldiers, including special operations, ISA, and Border Police personnel will operate in the coming days in the Jenin area. The operation will continue for as long as is needed.\n\nThe IDF stated that the operation has clear objectives - continue to ensure the IDF's freedom of operation in all of Judea and Samaria and to destroy and neutralize terrorist infrastructure and 'ticking time bombs.'\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n