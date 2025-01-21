\nFinance Minister Bezalel Smotrich reacted to the lifting of US sanctions on Israeli right-wing activists.\n\n"I thank President Donald Trump for his correct decision to withdraw sanctions that were imposed by the Biden administration on settlers and activists in right-wing organizations. These sanctions were a severe and blatant act of foreign intervention in Israel's internal matters and harmed the principles of democracy and the relationship between the two allied nations," Smotrich stated.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n