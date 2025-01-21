\nItamar Ben-Gvir stated this morning: "I congratulate incoming US President Donald Trump's historic decision to lift the sanctions imposed by the Biden administration on residents of Judea and Samaria."\n\nAccording to him, "This fixes an injustice of many years, in which a policy was led by both the American administration and local figures who confused friend and foe. Now we can only hope for a change of policy regarding the Hamas terror organization in a manner that won't allow them oxygen and deals that assist it in continuing its actions."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n