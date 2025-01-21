\nThe Police Internal Investigations Unit stated that "a team arrived overnight at the scene of the shooting incident in Samaria where two civilians were injured and opened an investigation. Later, an officer was questioned under warning on suspicion of illegal discharge of a firearm."\n\nThe unit also stated that following the questioning, the officer was released to house arrest until Friday, will be banned from police stations and facilities for 8 days, and is forbidden from contacting those involved in the incident.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n