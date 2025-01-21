\nUS President Donald Trump was asked on Monday night if he was confident he could keep the ceasefire in Gaza and complete the three phases of the deal.\n\n"I'm not confident," Trump replied. "It's not our war. It's their war. I'm not confident, but they're very weakened on the other side."\n\nOn the future governance of Gaza, Trump said, "You certainly can't have the people that were there. Most of them are dead. But they didn't exactly run it well. They run viciously and badly. You can't have that."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n