\nFirefighters extinguished the fires that were ignited during the riots in Samaria on Monday evening.\n\nThe commander of the Samaria regional station of Israel Fire and Rescue Services said, "Teams were dispatched to several hotspots on Highway 55, near the village of Funduq. Upon arrival at the scene, the teams were divided into several operational sectors in order to isolate the scenes and prevent the fire from spreading. The firefighters operated under security, and managed to extinguish all the fires near the road."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n