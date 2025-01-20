\nIsraeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated US President Donald Trump following his inauguration today (Monday).\n\n"On behalf of the people of Israel, I send my heartfelt congratulations to you, President @realDonaldTrump on your inauguration as the 47th @POTUS. You are a true friend of Israel. Thank you for your unwavering commitment to Israel’s security and to building a better future for our region. A special thank you for your commitment to bringing all our hostages home," Herzog wrote on X.\n\n"We wish you and your administration great success in your service to the American people. Good luck!"\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n