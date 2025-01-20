\nIsraeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon congratulated President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration. \n\n"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration as President of the United States.\n\n"Donald Trump has unequivocally demonstrated his support for Israel, and I have no doubt that the cooperation between Israel and the new administration will grow and strengthen.\n\n"The bond between Israel and the United States is a strong one, rooted in shared values. We will continue to work together to defeat the forces of extreme evil."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n