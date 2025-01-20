\nThe Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, said during the situational assessment currently underway, "Alongside enhanced defensive preparations in the Gaza Strip, we must be ready for significant counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria in the coming days to preempt and apprehend the terrorists before they reach our civilians."\n\nAdditionally, the Chief of the General Staff instructed the formulation of plans for the continuation of operations in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n