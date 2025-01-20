\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Zehava Shaul, the mother of Oron Shaul, who fell in battle during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, and whose remains were recovered two days ago in a military operation.\n\nZehava Shaul thanked the Prime Minister and told him : "You promised to bring him back – and you did so." The Prime Minister replied that this mission has been before him since then and until today, and now we have completed this mission. They recited together the verse – "There is hope for your future says the Lord, and your children shall return to their own border."\n\nPrime Minister Netanyahu said that just as he promised to return Oron for burial, just as we have returned, as of now, most of the hostages from Hamas captivity, "so we will continue to do. We will not rest or be silent until we also return home Hadar Goldin, of blessed memory, and all of our hostages, the living and the deceased, and we will achieve all the objectives of the war in Gaza."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n