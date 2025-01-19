\n'This is a long process. Hundreds of trucks are currently entering Gaza to provide relief to Gazans who have suffered so much pain and suffering. Now the guns have gone silent,' says President Biden.\n\n'This is one of the toughest negotiations I have been part of. We have reached this point today thanks to the US. I listened to all voices, but realized that the course we were on would not have led to the wanted outcome,' says Biden.\n\n'Hamas has been badly weakened by Israel. We provided ongoing support to Israel against Hamas.'\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n