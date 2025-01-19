\nThe IDF says that since the morning the Central Command has been carrying out two operations, both defensive, for which the command has received seven companies for each of the regional divisions to protect the communities, as well as offensive operations to prevent terror attacks on the roads, in the villages, and against Jewish communities. The Central Command emphasized that all of the villages to which the terrorists are supposed to return were mapped out and operations will be conducted to prevent any acts of terror from emanating from them.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n