\nThe IDF is strongly prepared in defense and offense in advance of the beginning of the ceasefire tomorrow (Sunday).\n\nFollowing the request of the heads of the local authorities and with the approval of the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the General Staff, schools in communities near the Gaza Strip will begin tomorrow morning (Sunday) at 10:00 to strengthen the sense of security amongst the residents.\n\nIn the rest of the country, schools will continue as usual in accordance with the Home Front Command's guidelines.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n