\nISA Director Ronen Bar emphasized during the Security Cabinet meeting the importance of ratifying the hostage deal immediately, while warning of the risks.\n\n"It is important to ratify the deal as fast as possible and not to defer the general cabinet meeting to tomorrow," Bar stated. "As long as there is a consensus, there is no need to drag it out. The earlier we bring the hostages home, the better."\n\nBar emphasized that any delay may endanger the hostages and provide Hamas more time to regroup. "\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n