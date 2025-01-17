\nThe Prime Minister's Office stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was updated by the negotiation team that agreements were reached on a deal for the release of hostages.\n\n"The Prime Minister has instructed to convene the Security Cabinet on Friday. The government will then be convened to approve the deal. The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the negotiation team and everyone who assisted him," the statement said.\n\n"The families of the hostages were updated a short time ago on the agreements that have been reached. The Prime Minister also instructed the coordinator for prisoners and missing persons to arrange for the reception of the hostages upon their return to the country."\n\n"The State of Israel is committed to achieving all the war's objectives, including the return of all our hostages - both the living and the dead."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n