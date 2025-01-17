\nThe Otzma Yehudit party responded to the Likud after its criticism which was directed at Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's statement.\n\n"We expect our friends in Likud to show appreciation for the ideological step taken by Otzma Yehudit, which stood firm on its values against the reckless deal that endangers Israel's security, undermines the achievements of the war, and constitutes a complete victory for Hamas. This deal is a violation of all the public commitments made by the Prime Minister to his partners and the Israeli public. It includes a ceasefire, abandoning the Philadelphi Corridor, deserting the Nitzanim Corridor, allowing terrorists to return to northern Gaza without inspection, and releasing hundreds of murderers with Jewish blood on their hands," the party said.\n\n"As we have said, we will continue to support the coalition and will not allow the left to bring down the Prime Minister, but we will not sit in a government that makes such reckless agreements. We remind Likud that even before October 7, the Otzma Yehudit faction opposed the policy of the concept in Gaza. Unfortunately, we were right then, we were right in many other cases, and hopefully, this time we will be proven wrong."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n