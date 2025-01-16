\nA diplomatic source says Prime Minister Netanyahu is insistent on finalizing all the details of the hostage deal before bringing it to the vote of the Security Cabinet and the government.\n\n"Just as he refused Hamas's demands to change the deployment of troops in on the Philadelphi Corridor and just as he stood firmly against Hamas's other demands today, which deviate from the understandings that were reached during the negotiations. It seems that this insistence bears fruit, but until the matters are completely finalized, Prime Minister Netanyahu will not convene the Cabinet and government.'\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n