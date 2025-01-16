\nThe Hostages and Missing Persons Directorate in the Prime Minister's Office, headed by Yaron Cohen, updated the families of the hostages that over the past few hours, Hamas has added demands that are in contradiction to the agreement reached with the negotiators. \n\n"At this time, the details of the agreement have not yet been finalized and the negotiating team continues its efforts to find a solution," the Directorate said in a statement. "Therefore, there is also not yet an official notice of success in the negotiations and the Cabinet meeting."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n