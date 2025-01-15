\nPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday evening with US President-elect Donald Trump.\n\n"The Prime Minister thanked US President-elect Trump for his help in advancing the release of the hostages, and for assisting Israel in bringing an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.\n\n"The Prime Minister emphasized that he is committed to bringing all the hostages home by any means, and congratulated the US President-elect on his statement that the United States will work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a refuge for terrorism."\n\n"The two leaders agreed to meet soon in Washington to discuss this and other important matters," the statement added.\n\n"Following that, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden, and thanked him as well for his help in advancing the hostage deal."\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n