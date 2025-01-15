\nQatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani said at a press conference Wednesday evening, "We have seen a momentum that started to build in the last month, and we kept pushing for that, working together very closely with our partners. I can say that what we have seen from the US in the past few days, seeing a collaboration transcending both administrations, was a clear demonstration for the commitment of the US to reach a deal."\n\n"I really would like to thank both the envoys who are here with us in the last couple of days, and they played a vital role in reaching this moment.\n\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\n